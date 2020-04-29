Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 19,289 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26,066.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

