Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.83% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $133,676.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,058. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.