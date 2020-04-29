Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $13,404,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $194,334.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,232.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $102.56 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

