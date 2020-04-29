Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 425.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $142.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin acquired 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.