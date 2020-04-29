Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 304.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.93 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

