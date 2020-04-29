Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

