Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after buying an additional 8,434,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,335,000 after buying an additional 569,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after buying an additional 1,102,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

