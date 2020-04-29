Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,342 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 292,007 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,781,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

EAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. GrafTech International Ltd has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

