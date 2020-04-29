Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.8 days. Approximately 34.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $121.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,625,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 276,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

