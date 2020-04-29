Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.29. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

