Maker (MKR) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $344.19 or 0.04239964 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Maker has a market cap of $346.11 million and $2.79 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, OasisDEX, OKEx, BitMart, Kyber Network, DDEX, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

