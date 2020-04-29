Mallcoin (MLC) Market Cap Hits $848,886.62

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Mallcoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Mallcoin has a market capitalization of $848,886.62 and approximately $11.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.02432978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00204518 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00062492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00045276 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com.

Mallcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

