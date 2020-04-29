Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.95-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mantech International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mantech International from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Mantech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

