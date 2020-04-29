Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Masco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437,374 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Masco from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE:MAS opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

