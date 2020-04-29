Mastercard Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.04.

NYSE:MA opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

