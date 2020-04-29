Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MXIM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.66. 380,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

