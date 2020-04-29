Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.