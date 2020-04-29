Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.04.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

