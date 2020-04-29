MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,457,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $121.62.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

