Meet Group (MEET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $441.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEET. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

