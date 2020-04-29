Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Update

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.50.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $598.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.89 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $756.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.