Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Lessened by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Mercadolibre makes up approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.50.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $602.42. 497,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,101. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.