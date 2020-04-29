Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,298,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

