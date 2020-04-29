Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,573 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.1% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,054,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,204,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

