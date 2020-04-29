Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRSN. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $177,769.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 3,445,667 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $32,492,639.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,988.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160,624 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

