MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.60

Media coverage about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,851,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,801,500. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

