Michael Gene Barnes Purchases 5,724 Shares of Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $36,748.08. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $14,353.78.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,547.75.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,771 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $14,575.46.

On Friday, April 17th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.25.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,795 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450.15.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $14,019.82.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $26,107.58.

On Friday, April 3rd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,056 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $20,726.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,565.88.

On Monday, March 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,028 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,687.56.

Shares of TIPT stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,711. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. Tiptree Inc has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $208.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tiptree by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tiptree by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TIPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

