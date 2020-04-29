Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

