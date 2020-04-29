Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 159.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,638 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,839 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after buying an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

