Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAA opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

