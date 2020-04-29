Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

MPB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 16,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.67. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%. Research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Theodore W. Mowery acquired 1,063 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director William A. Specht III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,373 shares of company stock worth $335,282 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

