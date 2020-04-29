Midas Price Tops $0.58 (MIDAS)

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, Midas has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00007092 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $774,216.52 and approximately $1,221.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00326892 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00417892 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00014087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000408 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Midas Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

