Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,515 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 1,387,127 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,327,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,165,030. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

