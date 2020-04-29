Mizuho Reiterates Hold Rating for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of ALKS opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $138,314.20. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,250 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 123.5% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $33,046,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

