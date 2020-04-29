MKM Partners Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $26.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $27.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

