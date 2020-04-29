Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after buying an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the fourth quarter valued at $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after buying an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 69,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 113.52% and a net margin of 10.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.