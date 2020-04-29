Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Moelis & Co has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Moelis & Co has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Moelis & Co to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,993. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.69. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

