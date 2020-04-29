MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $83.86 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00015717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, Fisco and Bittrex. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.86 million and $4.94 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,117.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.02555208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.03078782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00577134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00793023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00080116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00557039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Zaif, Bleutrade, Livecoin, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Upbit and Bitbank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

