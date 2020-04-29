Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,772,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.