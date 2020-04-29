Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $57.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,667.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $408,336,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,311.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,979,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,276,000 after buying an additional 8,607,565 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

