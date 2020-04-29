Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPWR. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $12.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.55. The stock had a trading volume of 850,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,189. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.02.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $2,222,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,415,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

