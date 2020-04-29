Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 710,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

