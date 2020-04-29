Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,988 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 6.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $701,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $60.30. 4,115,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,591. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.