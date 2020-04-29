Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mdu Resources Group accounts for 1.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,045,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 493,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 90,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. ValuEngine raised Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

