Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,266 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. VSE comprises 2.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of VSE worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in VSE by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE by 4,016.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in VSE by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Cuomo acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $48,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $179,928.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,313.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,739 shares of company stock worth $231,744. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 47,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $195.27 million for the quarter. VSE had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. BidaskClub cut VSE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

