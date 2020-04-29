Morgan Stanley Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $48.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 8,216,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,466,554. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

