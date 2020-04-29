Morgan Stanley Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $152.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.20. 1,502,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.12. Cummins has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $23,102,111,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,238,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,515,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,331,000 after buying an additional 276,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,548,000 after buying an additional 463,368 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

