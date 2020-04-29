Morgan Stanley Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $316.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $316.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,410. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 997.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

