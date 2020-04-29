Morgan Stanley Lowers Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $43.00

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

AXS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

NYSE AXS opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.77. Axis Capital has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Vogt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,464 shares of company stock worth $435,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

