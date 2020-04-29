Morgan Stanley Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $18.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,977,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $469,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $54,584,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

